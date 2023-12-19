Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wise County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Wise County, Texas? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Wise County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
S & S Consolidated High School at Paradise High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Paradise, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ponder High School at Boyd High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Boyd, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
