There are six games featuring an AAC team on the Wednesday college basketball schedule, including the Rice Owls versus the Houston Cougars.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

AAC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Little Rock Trojans at Tulane Green Wave 1:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) UAB Blazers vs. Wagner Seahawks 1:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) South Florida Bulls vs. IUPUI Jaguars 1:15 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 - Rice Owls at Houston Cougars 2:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at Wichita State Shockers 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs. SE Louisiana Lions 10:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 -

Follow AAC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!