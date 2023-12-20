The No. 21 Duke Blue Devils (7-3) look to continue a six-game home winning streak when hosting the No. 10 Baylor Bears (9-1) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Baylor vs. Duke Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
  • TV: ESPN
Baylor Stats Insights

  • The Bears' 51.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.6 percentage points higher than the Blue Devils have given up to their opponents (43.1%).
  • Baylor has compiled a 9-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.1% from the field.
  • The Bears are the 130th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Devils sit at 212th.
  • The Bears score an average of 88.4 points per game, 22.3 more points than the 66.1 the Blue Devils allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 66.1 points, Baylor is 9-0.

Baylor Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Baylor scored 82.2 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 71.1.
  • In 2022-23, the Bears conceded 9.5 fewer points per game at home (66.4) than on the road (75.9).
  • Baylor made more 3-pointers at home (10.1 per game) than away (9.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.3%) than on the road (35.8%).

Baylor Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 Northwestern State W 91-40 Ferrell Center
12/5/2023 Seton Hall W 78-60 Ferrell Center
12/16/2023 Michigan State L 88-64 Little Caesars Arena
12/20/2023 Duke - Madison Square Garden
12/22/2023 Mississippi Valley State - Ferrell Center
1/2/2024 Cornell - Ferrell Center

