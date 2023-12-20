Baylor vs. Duke December 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Duke Blue Devils (5-3) face the Baylor Bears (9-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Baylor vs. Duke Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Baylor Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Baylor Players to Watch
- Kyle Filipowski: 18.9 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Tyrese Proctor: 10.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jeremy Roach: 13.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mark Mitchell: 11.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jared McCain: 7.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Duke Players to Watch
- Filipowski: 18.9 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Proctor: 10.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Roach: 13.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mitchell: 11.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- McCain: 7.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Baylor vs. Duke Stat Comparison
|Duke Rank
|Duke AVG
|Baylor AVG
|Baylor Rank
|68th
|80.9
|Points Scored
|91.1
|7th
|92nd
|67.1
|Points Allowed
|67.6
|105th
|172nd
|33.4
|Rebounds
|36.4
|54th
|190th
|9.0
|Off. Rebounds
|12.3
|25th
|193rd
|7.3
|3pt Made
|9.1
|54th
|56th
|15.9
|Assists
|16.7
|43rd
|5th
|8.1
|Turnovers
|11.3
|129th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.