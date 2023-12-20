How to Watch the Baylor vs. Providence Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
A pair of hot squads meet when the Baylor Bears (9-0) host the Providence Friars (6-5) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET. The Bears are putting their nine-game winning streak on the line versus the Friars, who have won three in a row.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Baylor Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Massimino Court in West Palm Beach, Florida
- TV: FloHoops
Baylor vs. Providence Scoring Comparison
- The Friars average just 3.7 more points per game (59.0) than the Bears allow their opponents to score (55.3).
- Providence is 5-3 when it scores more than 55.3 points.
- Baylor's record is 6-0 when it gives up fewer than 59.0 points.
- The Bears record 32.3 more points per game (88.6) than the Friars allow (56.3).
- Baylor has a 9-0 record when putting up more than 56.3 points.
- Providence is 6-5 when giving up fewer than 88.6 points.
- The Bears shoot 48.5% from the field, 13.2% higher than the Friars concede defensively.
- The Friars' 41.4 shooting percentage from the field is 4.3 higher than the Bears have conceded.
Baylor Leaders
- Dre'Una Edwards: 12.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.9 STL, 52.7 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (9-for-25)
- Aijha Blackwell: 10.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.6 STL, 43.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)
- Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 10.8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 50.0 FG%
- Sarah Andrews: 12.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.4 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (24-for-57)
- Bella Fontleroy: 10.4 PTS, 50.7 FG%, 42.4 3PT% (14-for-33)
Baylor Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|Oregon
|W 71-51
|Ferrell Center
|12/14/2023
|Delaware State
|W 99-37
|Ferrell Center
|12/16/2023
|Miami (FL)
|W 75-57
|Frost Bank Center
|12/20/2023
|Providence
|-
|Massimino Court
|12/21/2023
|South Florida
|-
|Massimino Court
|12/30/2023
|@ Texas
|-
|Moody Center
