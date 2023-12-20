A pair of hot squads meet when the Baylor Bears (9-0) host the Providence Friars (6-5) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET. The Bears are putting their nine-game winning streak on the line versus the Friars, who have won three in a row.

Baylor Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: Massimino Court in West Palm Beach, Florida
  • TV: FloHoops

Baylor vs. Providence Scoring Comparison

  • The Friars average just 3.7 more points per game (59.0) than the Bears allow their opponents to score (55.3).
  • Providence is 5-3 when it scores more than 55.3 points.
  • Baylor's record is 6-0 when it gives up fewer than 59.0 points.
  • The Bears record 32.3 more points per game (88.6) than the Friars allow (56.3).
  • Baylor has a 9-0 record when putting up more than 56.3 points.
  • Providence is 6-5 when giving up fewer than 88.6 points.
  • The Bears shoot 48.5% from the field, 13.2% higher than the Friars concede defensively.
  • The Friars' 41.4 shooting percentage from the field is 4.3 higher than the Bears have conceded.

Baylor Leaders

  • Dre'Una Edwards: 12.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.9 STL, 52.7 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (9-for-25)
  • Aijha Blackwell: 10.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.6 STL, 43.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)
  • Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 10.8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 50.0 FG%
  • Sarah Andrews: 12.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.4 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (24-for-57)
  • Bella Fontleroy: 10.4 PTS, 50.7 FG%, 42.4 3PT% (14-for-33)

Baylor Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 Oregon W 71-51 Ferrell Center
12/14/2023 Delaware State W 99-37 Ferrell Center
12/16/2023 Miami (FL) W 75-57 Frost Bank Center
12/20/2023 Providence - Massimino Court
12/21/2023 South Florida - Massimino Court
12/30/2023 @ Texas - Moody Center

