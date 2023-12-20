A total of 10 games on Wednesday's college basketball schedule feature a Big 12 team, including the matchup between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Kansas Jayhawks.

Big 12 Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Rice Owls at Houston Cougars 2:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Providence Friars vs. Baylor Bears 3:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 FloHoops BYU Cougars at Missouri State Bears 3:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Oklahoma State Cowgirls at Utah Tech Trailblazers 4:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Texas Longhorns at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros 7:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Southern Jaguars at Kansas State Wildcats 7:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Omaha Mavericks at TCU Horned Frogs 7:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Nebraska Cornhuskers at Kansas Jayhawks 7:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Northern Iowa Panthers at Iowa State Cyclones 7:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Oregon State Beavers 12:30 AM ET, Thursday, December 21 -

