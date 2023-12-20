The Los Angeles Clippers (16-10) are favored (-2.5) to continue an eight-game win streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (16-10) at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at American Airlines Center. The game airs on BSSW and BSSC.

Mavericks vs. Clippers Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSSC

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Mavericks vs. Clippers Score Prediction

Prediction: Clippers 117 - Mavericks 116

Mavericks vs Clippers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Mavericks vs. Clippers

Pick ATS: Mavericks (+ 2.5)

Mavericks (+ 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Clippers (-1.2)

Clippers (-1.2) Pick OU: Under (236.5)



Under (236.5) Computer Predicted Total: 232.3

The Mavericks' .538 ATS win percentage (14-12-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Clippers' .500 mark (13-13-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Los Angeles covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's more often than Dallas covers as an underdog of 2.5 or more (20%).

When it comes to exceeding the total in 2023-24, Los Angeles does it in fewer games (42.3% of the time) than Dallas (69.2%).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Mavericks are 2-6, while the Clippers are 16-5 as moneyline favorites.

Mavericks Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Mavericks are sixth in the league on offense (119.3 points scored per game) and 22nd on defense (117.6 points allowed).

Dallas is 23rd in the NBA in rebounds per game (42.2) and fourth-worst in rebounds allowed (45.9).

This season the Mavericks are ranked 19th in the league in assists at 25.5 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Dallas is third-best in the NBA in committing them (11.6 per game). It is 14th in forcing them (13.5 per game).

In 2023-24 the Mavericks are best in the league in 3-point makes (15.8 per game), and they rank No. 14 in 3-point percentage (37.1%).

