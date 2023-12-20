Grant Williams plus his Dallas Mavericks teammates face the Los Angeles Clippers at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Williams, in his most recent game (December 18 loss against the Nuggets), put up seven points.

If you'd like to place a wager on Williams' props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Grant Williams Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 9.6 7.3 Rebounds 3.5 3.7 3.6 Assists -- 1.6 1.7 PRA -- 14.9 12.6 PR -- 13.3 10.9 3PM 1.5 2.2 1.4



Grant Williams Insights vs. the Clippers

This season, he's put up 7.6% of the Mavericks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.8 per contest.

He's put up 5.4 threes per game, or 11.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Williams' opponents, the Clippers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 22nd, averaging 101.1 possessions per game, while his Mavericks average 102.8 per game, which ranks 17th among NBA teams.

The Clippers give up 110.7 points per game, sixth-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the Clippers are ninth in the league, allowing 43 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Clippers are ranked 10th in the league, conceding 25.4 per game.

Conceding 12.2 made 3-pointers per game, the Clippers are the 10th-ranked squad in the league.

Grant Williams vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/25/2023 35 5 4 1 1 0 0 11/10/2023 16 2 2 1 0 0 0

