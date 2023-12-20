At American Airlines Center on Wednesday, December 20, Luka Doncic's Dallas Mavericks (16-10) have a home matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers (16-10). The game tips off at 8:30 PM ET.

Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!

Mavericks vs. Clippers Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and BSSC

BSSW and BSSC Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Arena: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Luka Doncic vs. Kawhi Leonard Fantasy Comparison

Stat Luka Doncic Kawhi Leonard Total Fantasy Pts 1402.5 1017 Fantasy Pts Per Game 56.1 39.1 Fantasy Rank 23 3

Buy Leonard and Dončić gear on Fanatics!

Luka Doncic vs. Kawhi Leonard Insights

Luka Doncic & the Mavericks

Doncic gives the Mavericks 32.9 points, 8.4 boards and 9.1 assists per game. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Mavericks' +43 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 119.3 points per game (sixth in NBA) while giving up 117.6 per outing (22nd in league).

Dallas ranks 23rd in the league at 42.2 rebounds per game. That's 3.7 fewer than the 45.9 its opponents average.

The Mavericks make 15.8 three-pointers per game (first in the league), 2.8 more than their opponents. They are shooting 37.1% from deep (14th in NBA), and opponents are shooting 37.3%.

Dallas has committed 11.6 turnovers per game (third in NBA), 1.9 fewer than the 13.5 it forces (14th in league).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kawhi Leonard & the Clippers

Kawhi Leonard is averaging 24.2 points, 3.5 assists and 5.8 boards per contest.

The Clippers outscore opponents by 6.3 points per game (scoring 117 points per game to rank ninth in the league while giving up 110.7 per outing to rank sixth in the NBA) and have a +164 scoring differential overall.

Los Angeles grabs 44.1 rebounds per game (14th in the league) while allowing 43 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.1 boards per game.

The Clippers make 12.4 three-pointers per game (15th in the league), while their opponents have made 12.2 on average.

Los Angeles has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 12.4 per game (seventh in NBA play) while forcing 13.6 (13th in the league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Luka Doncic vs. Kawhi Leonard Advanced Stats

Stat Luka Doncic Kawhi Leonard Plus/Minus Per Game 1 7.6 Usage Percentage 35.4% 26% True Shooting Pct 61.8% 63.1% Total Rebound Pct 12.5% 9.3% Assist Pct 41.4% 16.1%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.