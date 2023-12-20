The Los Angeles Clippers (16-10), on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at American Airlines Center, will try to continue an eight-game winning stretch when visiting the Dallas Mavericks (16-10). This matchup is at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and BSSC.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Mavericks vs. Clippers matchup.

Mavericks vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSSC

BSSW and BSSC Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Mavericks vs. Clippers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Mavericks vs Clippers Additional Info

Mavericks vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Clippers outscore opponents by 6.3 points per game (scoring 117.0 points per game to rank ninth in the league while allowing 110.7 per outing to rank sixth in the NBA) and have a +164 scoring differential overall.

The Mavericks outscore opponents by 1.7 points per game (posting 119.3 points per game, sixth in league, and conceding 117.6 per contest, 22nd in NBA) and have a +43 scoring differential.

The two teams combine to score 236.3 points per game, 0.2 fewer points than this matchup's total.

These two teams together give up 228.3 points per game, 8.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Los Angeles is 13-13-0 ATS this season.

Dallas has compiled a 14-12-0 record against the spread this year.

Mavericks Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Luka Doncic 36.5 -111 32.9 Tim Hardaway Jr. 17.5 -115 17.3 Dante Exum 13.5 -120 8.3 Derrick Jones Jr. 10.5 -128 9.8 Grant Williams 9.5 -105 9.6

Mavericks and Clippers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Mavericks +2500 +1200 - Clippers +1200 +600 -

