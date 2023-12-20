The Los Angeles Clippers (16-10) are favored (-2.5) to build on an eight-game winning streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (16-10) at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at American Airlines Center. The matchup airs on BSSW and BSSC. The matchup has an over/under set at 236.5 points.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Mavericks vs. Clippers Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: BSSW and BSSC

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Clippers -2.5 236.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mavericks Betting Records & Stats

Dallas has played 16 games this season that have had more than 236.5 combined points scored.

The average total for Dallas' games this season has been 236.9, 0.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Dallas has a 14-12-0 record against the spread this season.

The Mavericks have been victorious in two of the eight contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Dallas has won one of its four games when it is the underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Dallas has a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Mavericks vs Clippers Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mavericks vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 236.5 % of Games Over 236.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Clippers 7 26.9% 117 236.3 110.7 228.3 228.7 Mavericks 16 61.5% 119.3 236.3 117.6 228.3 233.3

Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends

Dallas has gone 6-4 in its past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 games, the Mavericks have gone over the total seven times.

Dallas' winning percentage against the spread at home is .417 (5-7-0). On the road, it is .643 (9-5-0).

The Mavericks average 8.6 more points per game (119.3) than the Clippers allow (110.7).

When it scores more than 110.7 points, Dallas is 13-7 against the spread and 15-5 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Mavericks vs. Clippers Betting Splits

Mavericks and Clippers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Mavericks 14-12 1-4 18-8 Clippers 13-13 9-9 11-15

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Mavericks vs. Clippers Point Insights

Mavericks Clippers 119.3 Points Scored (PG) 117 6 NBA Rank (PPG) 9 13-7 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 9-4 15-5 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 10-3 117.6 Points Allowed (PG) 110.7 22 NBA Rank (PAPG) 6 8-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 11-8 8-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 13-6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.