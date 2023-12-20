The Los Angeles Clippers (16-10) aim to continue an eight-game winning streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (16-10) on December 20, 2023 at American Airlines Center.

Mavericks vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

TV: Bally Sports

Mavericks vs Clippers Additional Info

Mavericks Stats Insights

The Mavericks' 47.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points higher than the Clippers have given up to their opponents (45.3%).

Dallas has compiled a 15-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.

The Mavericks are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Clippers sit at 17th.

The Mavericks score an average of 119.3 points per game, 8.6 more points than the 110.7 the Clippers allow.

When it scores more than 110.7 points, Dallas is 15-5.

Mavericks Home & Away Comparison

The Mavericks score more points per game at home (120.5) than on the road (118.2), but also concede more at home (117.9) than on the road (117.4).

In 2023-24 Dallas is conceding 0.5 more points per game at home (117.9) than away (117.4).

This year the Mavericks are averaging more assists at home (26.3 per game) than away (24.7).

Mavericks Injuries