Wednesday's game between the No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners (10-0) and No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels (7-3) going head to head at Spectrum Center has a projected final score of 77-76 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Oklahoma, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will tip off at 9:00 PM ET on December 20.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oklahoma vs. North Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Oklahoma vs. North Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Oklahoma 77, North Carolina 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Oklahoma vs. North Carolina

Computer Predicted Spread: Oklahoma (-1.2)

Oklahoma (-1.2) Computer Predicted Total: 152.8

Oklahoma has a 7-2-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to North Carolina, who is 4-5-0 ATS. The Sooners are 5-4-0 and the Tar Heels are 6-3-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Oklahoma Performance Insights

The Sooners have a +231 scoring differential, topping opponents by 23.1 points per game. They're putting up 84.4 points per game to rank 29th in college basketball and are giving up 61.3 per outing to rank 15th in college basketball.

Oklahoma wins the rebound battle by 10.0 boards on average. It collects 39.7 rebounds per game, which ranks 63rd in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 29.7 per outing.

Oklahoma makes 7.7 three-pointers per game (165th in college basketball) at a 34.8% rate (124th in college basketball), compared to the 5.3 per game its opponents make at a 25.6% rate.

The Sooners rank 17th in college basketball with 106.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and seventh in college basketball defensively with 77.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Oklahoma has committed 1.1 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 12.2 (205th in college basketball action) while forcing 13.3 (94th in college basketball).

North Carolina Performance Insights

The Tar Heels put up 84.9 points per game (25th in college basketball) while giving up 75.0 per contest (283rd in college basketball). They have a +99 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 9.9 points per game.

North Carolina prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 3.4 boards. It collects 38.1 rebounds per game (122nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 34.7.

North Carolina makes 7.7 three-pointers per game (165th in college basketball) at a 35.6% rate (100th in college basketball), compared to the 8.2 its opponents make, shooting 32.8% from deep.

North Carolina has committed 10.4 turnovers per game (68th in college basketball) while forcing 11.0 (277th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.