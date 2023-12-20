How to Watch Rice vs. Prairie View A&M on TV or Live Stream - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Rice Owls (5-6) aim to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-5) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
Rice vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other AAC Games
Rice Stats Insights
- The Owls make 44.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.5 percentage points lower than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (44.7%).
- Rice has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.7% from the field.
- The Panthers are the 251st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Owls sit at 158th.
- The Owls record only 2.7 fewer points per game (73.7) than the Panthers allow (76.4).
- When Rice totals more than 76.4 points, it is 3-1.
Rice Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Rice played better at home last year, averaging 81.1 points per game, compared to 72.2 per game in road games.
- In 2022-23, the Owls ceded 73.8 points per game in home games. On the road, they allowed 79.5.
- Looking at three-point shooting, Rice performed better when playing at home last season, draining 9.2 three-pointers per game with a 36.8% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 threes per game and a 34.7% three-point percentage on the road.
Rice Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Houston
|L 75-39
|Fertitta Center
|12/13/2023
|Incarnate Word
|W 80-57
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|12/16/2023
|@ Northwestern State
|W 76-51
|Prather Coliseum
|12/20/2023
|Prairie View A&M
|-
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|12/22/2023
|Louisiana
|-
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|1/3/2024
|@ Tulane
|-
|Devlin Fieldhouse
