The Houston Cougars (8-2) battle the Rice Owls (6-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Rice Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Rice vs. Houston Scoring Comparison

The Owls score 6.3 more points per game (70.0) than the Cougars give up to opponents (63.7).

Rice has put together a 6-2 record in games it scores more than 63.7 points.

Houston is 7-0 when it allows fewer than 70.0 points.

The 80.5 points per game the Cougars score are 19.6 more points than the Owls allow (60.9).

When Houston scores more than 60.9 points, it is 8-0.

Rice is 6-4 when giving up fewer than 80.5 points.

This season the Cougars are shooting 40.6% from the field, 2.5% higher than the Owls concede.

The Owls make 39.2% of their shots from the field, just 0.8% more than the Cougars' defensive field-goal percentage.

Rice Leaders

Dominique Ennis: 12.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44.0 FG%, 33.8 3PT% (23-for-68)

12.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44.0 FG%, 33.8 3PT% (23-for-68) Destiny Jackson: 9.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 50.0 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

9.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 50.0 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18) Malia Fisher: 9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.8 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)

9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.8 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13) Shelby Hayes: 6.4 PTS, 42.2 FG%

6.4 PTS, 42.2 FG% Maya Bokunewicz: 9.3 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 42.6 3PT% (23-for-54)

