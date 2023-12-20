The TCU Horned Frogs (11-0) aim to extend an 11-game winning streak when they host the Omaha Mavericks (4-6) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Schollmaier Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

TCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

TV: ESPN+

TCU vs. Omaha Scoring Comparison

The Mavericks put up an average of 78.4 points per game, 24.7 more points than the 53.7 the Horned Frogs allow.

When it scores more than 53.7 points, Omaha is 4-6.

TCU's record is 10-0 when it gives up fewer than 78.4 points.

The 78.5 points per game the Horned Frogs record are the same as the Mavericks allow.

TCU has a 6-0 record when putting up more than 81 points.

Omaha has a 3-1 record when giving up fewer than 78.5 points.

This season the Horned Frogs are shooting 45.5% from the field, 2.9% lower than the Mavericks concede.

The Mavericks' 43.4 shooting percentage from the field is 10.7 higher than the Horned Frogs have given up.

TCU Leaders

Madison Conner: 22.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43 FG%, 44.9 3PT% (57-for-127)

22.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43 FG%, 44.9 3PT% (57-for-127) Sedona Prince: 20.4 PTS, 9.6 REB, 3.4 BLK, 57.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

20.4 PTS, 9.6 REB, 3.4 BLK, 57.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Agnes Emma-Nnopu: 10.1 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK, 43.8 FG%, 41.5 3PT% (22-for-53)

10.1 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK, 43.8 FG%, 41.5 3PT% (22-for-53) Jaden Owens: 6.8 PTS, 7.4 AST, 34.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (9-for-33)

6.8 PTS, 7.4 AST, 34.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (9-for-33) Aaliyah Roberson: 6.6 PTS, 57.4 FG%, 44 3PT% (11-for-25)

TCU Schedule