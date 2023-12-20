Texas Southern vs. Cal Baptist December 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Texas Southern Tigers (1-5) play the Cal Baptist Lancers (7-0) at 3:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Texas Southern vs. Cal Baptist Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Texas Southern Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Texas Southern Players to Watch
- Daeja Holmes: 10.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jaida Belton: 6.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 2.0 BLK
- Taniya Lawson: 11.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jordyn Turner: 10.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Alisa Knight: 3.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Cal Baptist Players to Watch
- Holmes: 10.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Belton: 6.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 2.0 BLK
- Lawson: 11.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Turner: 10.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Knight: 3.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.