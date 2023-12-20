Texas vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 20
Wednesday's game between the No. 5 Texas Longhorns (11-0) and UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (0-9) squaring off at UTRGV Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 85-52 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Texas, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 7:30 PM ET on December 20.
In their most recent matchup on Wednesday, the Longhorns secured an 88-75 win over Arizona.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Texas vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Texas vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Score Prediction
- Prediction: Texas 85, UT Rio Grande Valley 52
Other Big 12 Predictions
Texas Schedule Analysis
- The Longhorns took down the No. 17 UConn Huskies in an 80-68 win on December 3, which was their signature victory of the season.
- The Longhorns have two wins against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the ninth-most in Division 1.
- According to the RPI, the Vaqueros have three losses against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 29th-most in the country.
- Texas has five wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 27th-most in the country.
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Texas 2023-24 Best Wins
- 80-68 at home over UConn (No. 17/AP Poll) on December 3
- 88-75 on the road over Arizona (No. 38) on December 13
- 84-42 over Arizona State (No. 114) on November 23
- 76-44 over South Florida (No. 123) on November 25
- 106-62 at home over Long Beach State (No. 128) on December 6
Texas Leaders
- Rori Harmon: 14.3 PTS, 7.7 AST, 3.1 STL, 50.8 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)
- Taylor Jones: 16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 71.3 FG%
- Madison Booker: 11.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.6 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)
- Amina Muhammad: 9.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 66.7 FG%
- Shaylee Gonzales: 9.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 42.4 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (15-for-37)
Texas Performance Insights
- The Longhorns outscore opponents by 36.7 points per game (posting 91.6 points per game, fifth in college basketball, and giving up 54.9 per contest, 35th in college basketball) and have a +404 scoring differential.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.