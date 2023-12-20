Wednesday's game between the No. 5 Texas Longhorns (11-0) and the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (0-9) at UTRGV Fieldhouse has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 85-52, heavily favoring Texas to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on December 20.

The Vaqueros enter this game after a 57-51 loss to Texas A&M-CC on Thursday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Texas Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas

UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Texas Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 85, UT Rio Grande Valley 52

Other WAC Predictions

UT Rio Grande Valley Schedule Analysis

The Vaqueros haven't defeated a single D1 team this season.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, UT Rio Grande Valley is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 20th-most defeats.

The Vaqueros have three losses to Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 29th-most in the nation.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, UT Rio Grande Valley is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 31st-most losses.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UT Rio Grande Valley Leaders

Kade Hackerott: 10 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.1 STL, 33.3 FG%, 17.4 3PT% (4-for-23)

10 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.1 STL, 33.3 FG%, 17.4 3PT% (4-for-23) Iyana Dorsey: 16.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 29.5 FG%, 23.6 3PT% (13-for-55)

16.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 29.5 FG%, 23.6 3PT% (13-for-55) Charlotte O'Keefe: 7.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK, 41.7 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

7.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK, 41.7 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11) Arianna Sturdivant: 9.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.2 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45)

9.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.2 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45) Mele Kailahi: 8.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.2 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26)

UT Rio Grande Valley Performance Insights

The Vaqueros are being outscored by 12.6 points per game with a -113 scoring differential overall. They put up 57 points per game (306th in college basketball) and allow 69.6 per contest (278th in college basketball).

Offensively, the Vaqueros have fared better in home games this season, putting up 61 points per game, compared to 53.8 per game on the road.

UT Rio Grande Valley surrenders 66.5 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 72 in road games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.