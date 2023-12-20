The Norfolk State Spartans (8-5) are 6.5-point underdogs against the UTEP Miners (6-5) at Don Haskins Center on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. The game tips at 9:30 PM ET on YouTube. The over/under in the matchup is set at 137.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UTEP vs. Norfolk State Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: YouTube

YouTube Where: El Paso, Texas

El Paso, Texas Venue: Don Haskins Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under UTEP -6.5 137.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UTEP Betting Records & Stats

UTEP's eight games this season have gone over this contest's total of 137.5 points three times.

The average point total in UTEP's outings this year is 149.1, 11.6 more points than this game's over/under.

The Miners have covered the spread twice in eight opportunities this season.

This season, UTEP has won three out of the four games in which it has been favored.

The Miners have played as a favorite of -275 or more twice this season and split those games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for UTEP.

UTEP vs. Norfolk State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UTEP 3 37.5% 78.9 154.8 70.2 137 141.5 Norfolk State 5 55.6% 75.9 154.8 66.8 137 139.6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional UTEP Insights & Trends

The Miners score 78.9 points per game, 12.1 more points than the 66.8 the Spartans give up.

When UTEP totals more than 66.8 points, it is 1-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UTEP vs. Norfolk State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UTEP 2-6-0 0-2 3-5-0 Norfolk State 5-4-0 3-1 4-5-0

UTEP vs. Norfolk State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UTEP Norfolk State 11-7 Home Record 10-2 3-10 Away Record 6-8 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 4-3-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-5-0 69.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82 66.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.6 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-3-0 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.