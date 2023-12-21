The Arkansas Razorbacks (7-4) will be trying to extend a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Bud Walton Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

Abilene Christian vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: SECN

Abilene Christian Stats Insights

The Wildcats have shot at a 44.1% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points above the 42.0% shooting opponents of the Razorbacks have averaged.

Abilene Christian has compiled a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 42.0% from the field.

The Razorbacks are the rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats rank 260th.

The Wildcats' 76.0 points per game are just 0.5 more points than the 75.5 the Razorbacks give up.

Abilene Christian has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 75.5 points.

Abilene Christian Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Abilene Christian put up more points at home (81.3 per game) than away (71.5) last season.

At home, the Wildcats gave up 64.0 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 78.2.

Abilene Christian sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.4 per game) than on the road (6.8) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.9%) than away (36.8%).

