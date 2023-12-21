The Arkansas Razorbacks (6-3) play the Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 airing on SEC Network.

Abilene Christian vs. Arkansas Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: SEC Network

Abilene Christian Players to Watch

Airion Simmons: 14.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Ali Abdou Dibba: 12.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Hunter Jack Madden: 11.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

11.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Cameron Steele: 6.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK

6.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK Kavion McClain: 5 PTS, 1.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

Arkansas Players to Watch

Trevon Brazile: 11.3 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.9 BLK

11.3 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.9 BLK Khalif Battle: 16.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK

16.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK Tramon Mark: 17 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK

17 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK Davonte Davis: 7.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

7.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK Chandler Lawson: 5.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.8 BLK

Abilene Christian vs. Arkansas Stat Comparison

Arkansas Rank Arkansas AVG Abilene Christian AVG Abilene Christian Rank 47th 82.4 Points Scored 69.8 280th 293rd 76.1 Points Allowed 74.2 254th 147th 34.1 Rebounds 28.1 343rd 245th 8.2 Off. Rebounds 7.7 284th 202nd 7.2 3pt Made 5.4 327th 258th 12.2 Assists 11.4 292nd 123rd 11.2 Turnovers 12.6 237th

