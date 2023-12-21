CUSA Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Thursday, December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Five games on Thursday's college basketball schedule feature a CUSA team, including the matchup between the Illinois Fighting Illini and the UTEP Miners.
CUSA Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Troy Trojans vs. New Mexico State Aggies
|1:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21
|-
|Illinois Fighting Illini vs. UTEP Miners
|1:15 PM ET, Thursday, December 21
|-
|Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters at South Alabama Jaguars
|2:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Missouri State Bears
|3:30 PM ET, Thursday, December 21
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Sam Houston Bearkats at Utah Valley Wolverines
|4:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
