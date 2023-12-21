The Texas State Bobcats (3-5) face the Houston Cougars (9-0) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Fertitta Center. This clash will begin at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Houston vs. Texas State Game Information

Houston Players to Watch

Jamal Shead: 9.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 6.2 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 6.2 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.2 BLK LJ Cryer: 17.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

17.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK J'wan Roberts: 8.6 PTS, 8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK

8.6 PTS, 8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK Emanuel Sharp: 11.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Ja'Vier Francis: 5.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.2 AST, 1 STL, 1.4 BLK

Texas State Players to Watch

Brandon Love: 11.4 PTS, 7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 3.1 BLK

11.4 PTS, 7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 3.1 BLK Josh O'Garro: 9.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Kaden Gumbs: 10.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Christian Turner: 7.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

7.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Dontae Horne: 6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

Houston vs. Texas State Stat Comparison

Houston Rank Houston AVG Texas State AVG Texas State Rank 171st 75 Points Scored 64.1 344th 1st 49.1 Points Allowed 70.9 185th 25th 38.8 Rebounds 30.5 292nd 5th 14.2 Off. Rebounds 11 61st 147th 7.9 3pt Made 3.3 360th 142nd 14 Assists 9.5 351st 6th 8.2 Turnovers 10.6 88th

