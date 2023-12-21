The Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-5) play the UIC Flames (5-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Credit Union 1 Arena. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Incarnate Word vs. UIC Game Information

Incarnate Word Players to Watch

Toby Okani: 12.9 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 2.5 BLK

12.9 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 2.5 BLK Isaiah Rivera: 16.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Christian Jones: 10.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Filip: 8.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

8.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK Steven Clay: 7.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

UIC Players to Watch

Incarnate Word vs. UIC Stat Comparison

UIC Rank UIC AVG Incarnate Word AVG Incarnate Word Rank 183rd 74.4 Points Scored 78.1 121st 25th 62.6 Points Allowed 79.5 329th 179th 33.3 Rebounds 35.5 87th 250th 8.1 Off. Rebounds 10.4 91st 54th 9.1 3pt Made 8.4 98th 103rd 14.8 Assists 13.0 201st 288th 13.4 Turnovers 15.8 356th

