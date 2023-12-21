Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jeff Davis County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Jeff Davis County, Texas. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Jeff Davis County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Balmorhea High School at Fort Davis High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Fort Davis, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
