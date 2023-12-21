The LSU Tigers (6-5) face the Lamar Cardinals (5-6) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 on SEC Network.

Lamar vs. LSU Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
  • TV: SECN
How to Watch Other Southland Games

Lamar Stats Insights

  • The Cardinals' 44.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Tigers have given up to their opponents (40.5%).
  • Lamar has compiled a 4-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.5% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Cardinals rank 45th.
  • The Cardinals' 83.2 points per game are 12.7 more points than the 70.5 the Tigers allow to opponents.
  • Lamar is 5-4 when it scores more than 70.5 points.

Lamar Home & Away Comparison

  • Lamar averages 95 points per game at home, and 73.6 away.
  • In 2023-24 the Cardinals are allowing seven fewer points per game at home (75.8) than away (82.8).
  • Lamar makes more 3-pointers at home (9.5 per game) than away (7.4). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (35.5%) than away (35.9%).

Lamar Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 @ Sam Houston L 90-70 Bernard Johnson Coliseum
12/14/2023 UL Monroe W 97-73 Montagne Center
12/18/2023 Southern Miss L 82-79 Montagne Center
12/21/2023 @ LSU - Pete Maravich Assembly Center
12/30/2023 Paul Quinn - Montagne Center
1/6/2024 Northwestern State - Montagne Center

