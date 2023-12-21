How to Watch Lamar vs. LSU on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The LSU Tigers (6-5) face the Lamar Cardinals (5-6) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 on SEC Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Lamar vs. LSU Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- TV: SECN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Southland Games
Lamar Stats Insights
- The Cardinals' 44.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Tigers have given up to their opponents (40.5%).
- Lamar has compiled a 4-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.5% from the field.
- The Tigers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Cardinals rank 45th.
- The Cardinals' 83.2 points per game are 12.7 more points than the 70.5 the Tigers allow to opponents.
- Lamar is 5-4 when it scores more than 70.5 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Lamar Home & Away Comparison
- Lamar averages 95 points per game at home, and 73.6 away.
- In 2023-24 the Cardinals are allowing seven fewer points per game at home (75.8) than away (82.8).
- Lamar makes more 3-pointers at home (9.5 per game) than away (7.4). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (35.5%) than away (35.9%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lamar Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Sam Houston
|L 90-70
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
|12/14/2023
|UL Monroe
|W 97-73
|Montagne Center
|12/18/2023
|Southern Miss
|L 82-79
|Montagne Center
|12/21/2023
|@ LSU
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|12/30/2023
|Paul Quinn
|-
|Montagne Center
|1/6/2024
|Northwestern State
|-
|Montagne Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.