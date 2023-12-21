The Lamar Cardinals (5-6) are heavy, 16.5-point underdogs against the LSU Tigers (6-5) at Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The game starts at 9:00 PM ET on SEC Network. The matchup has an over/under set at 152.5 points.

Lamar vs. LSU Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under LSU -16.5 152.5

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

Lamar has combined with its opponents to score more than 152.5 points in seven of nine games this season.

Lamar's average game total this season has been 161.6, 9.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Lamar is 7-2-0 against the spread this season.

Lamar has been victorious in one of the six contests it has been chosen as an underdog in this season.

The Cardinals have played as an underdog of +900 or more once this season and lost that game.

Lamar has an implied victory probability of 10% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Lamar vs. LSU Over/Under Stats

Games Over 152.5 % of Games Over 152.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total LSU 3 27.3% 74.1 157.3 70.5 149 142.3 Lamar 7 77.8% 83.2 157.3 78.5 149 148.4

Additional Lamar Insights & Trends

The Cardinals score an average of 83.2 points per game, 12.7 more points than the 70.5 the Tigers give up.

When it scores more than 70.5 points, Lamar is 6-1 against the spread and 5-4 overall.

Lamar vs. LSU Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) LSU 3-8-0 1-4 5-6-0 Lamar 7-2-0 1-0 8-1-0

Lamar vs. LSU Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

LSU Lamar 10-8 Home Record 6-9 0-9 Away Record 2-12 4-11-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 2-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 69.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.3 62.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.2 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-7-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

