The Utah Valley Wolverines (4-6) face the Sam Houston Bearkats (5-5) at 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Sam Houston Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Rebecca D. Lockhart Arena in Orem, Utah

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sam Houston vs. Utah Valley Scoring Comparison

The Bearkats' 71.8 points per game are 14.0 more points than the 57.8 the Wolverines allow.

When it scores more than 57.8 points, Sam Houston is 5-4.

Utah Valley is 4-5 when it allows fewer than 71.8 points.

The Wolverines score 12.2 fewer points per game (56.8) than the Bearkats allow (69.0).

Sam Houston is 2-0 when giving up fewer than 56.8 points.

This season the Wolverines are shooting 37.3% from the field, 6.0% lower than the Bearkats give up.

The Bearkats' 35.8 shooting percentage is 3.7 lower than the Wolverines have conceded.

Sam Houston Leaders

Raanee Smith: 11.3 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.4 STL, 2.4 BLK, 46.9 FG%

11.3 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.4 STL, 2.4 BLK, 46.9 FG% Kaylee Jefferson: 11.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.4 STL, 36.4 FG%, 13.0 3PT% (3-for-23)

11.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.4 STL, 36.4 FG%, 13.0 3PT% (3-for-23) Diana Rosenthal: 12.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 27.1 FG%, 21.6 3PT% (8-for-37)

12.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 27.1 FG%, 21.6 3PT% (8-for-37) Sydnee Kemp: 11.9 PTS, 35.5 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (21-for-57)

11.9 PTS, 35.5 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (21-for-57) Kassidy Dixon: 8.9 PTS, 2.3 STL, 47.2 FG%

