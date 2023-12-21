Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in San Patricio County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in San Patricio County, Texas, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
San Patricio County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Taft High School at Banquete High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Banquete, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.