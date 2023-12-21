Thursday's game features the Austin Peay Governors (6-6) and the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (6-5) matching up at F&M Bank Arena in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 70-67 win for Austin Peay according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 3:30 PM ET on December 21.

The Ladyjacks lost their last matchup 98-78 against Troy on Wednesday.

SFA vs. Austin Peay Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Where: F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

SFA vs. Austin Peay Score Prediction

Prediction: Austin Peay 70, SFA 67

SFA Schedule Analysis

On November 25 against the Rice Owls, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 95) in our computer rankings, the Ladyjacks notched their signature win of the season, a 67-56 victory at home.

SFA 2023-24 Best Wins

67-56 at home over Rice (No. 95) on November 25

76-71 at home over Portland (No. 105) on December 7

89-82 at home over Abilene Christian (No. 171) on December 2

80-67 on the road over Tarleton State (No. 252) on November 29

73-58 on the road over Texas Southern (No. 346) on November 22

SFA Leaders

Kurstyn Harden: 16.7 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.1 STL, 56.9 FG%

16.7 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.1 STL, 56.9 FG% Destini Lombard: 10.8 PTS, 5.0 AST, 2.4 STL, 48.4 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (10-for-42)

10.8 PTS, 5.0 AST, 2.4 STL, 48.4 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (10-for-42) Kyla Deck: 12.5 PTS, 3.2 STL, 42.3 FG%, 37.2 3PT% (16-for-43)

12.5 PTS, 3.2 STL, 42.3 FG%, 37.2 3PT% (16-for-43) Zoe Nelson: 7.2 PTS, 34.0 FG%, 17.2 3PT% (5-for-29)

7.2 PTS, 34.0 FG%, 17.2 3PT% (5-for-29) Tyler McCliment-Call: 7.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.6 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (16-for-51)

SFA Performance Insights

The Ladyjacks put up 75.7 points per game (68th in college basketball) while allowing 71.5 per contest (306th in college basketball). They have a +47 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 4.2 points per game.

At home, the Ladyjacks average 81.0 points per game. On the road, they average 67.3.

In 2023-24 SFA is allowing 1.7 more points per game at home (69.5) than on the road (67.8).

