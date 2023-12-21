The Austin Peay Governors (3-5) face the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (5-2) at 3:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

SFA vs. Austin Peay Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

3:30 PM ET

SFA Players to Watch

Kurstyn Harden: 18.1 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

18.1 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Kyla Deck: 14.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 3.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 3.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Destini Lombard: 11.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.7 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

11.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.7 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.7 BLK Zoe Nelson: 7.0 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

7.0 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Tyler McCliment-Call: 7.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

Austin Peay Players to Watch

Briah Hampton: 2.0 PTS, 0.0 REB, AST, STL, BLK

2.0 PTS, 0.0 REB, AST, STL, BLK Anala Nelson: 10.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Cur'Tiera Haywood: 10.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Shamarre Hale: 13.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Shaotung Lin: 4.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

