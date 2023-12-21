The SMU Mustangs (5-5) take on the Air Force Falcons (7-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

SMU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
SMU vs. Air Force Scoring Comparison

  • The Falcons average only 4.3 fewer points per game (63.1) than the Mustangs allow (67.4).
  • Air Force is 4-0 when it scores more than 67.4 points.
  • SMU is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 63.1 points.
  • The Mustangs score 72.7 points per game, 7.0 more points than the 65.7 the Falcons allow.
  • When SMU puts up more than 65.7 points, it is 5-4.
  • Air Force has a 7-2 record when giving up fewer than 72.7 points.
  • The Mustangs shoot 45.7% from the field, 2.9% higher than the Falcons concede defensively.
  • The Falcons make 37.0% of their shots from the field, 2.6% lower than the Mustangs' defensive field-goal percentage.

SMU Leaders

  • Tiara Young: 19.3 PTS, 53.4 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14)
  • Tamia Jones: 10.2 PTS, 3.1 STL, 48.2 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31)
  • Amirah Abdur-Rahim: 9.9 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 46.8 FG%
  • Chantae Embry: 10.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.1 FG%, 48.4 3PT% (15-for-31)
  • Reagan Bradley: 8.6 PTS, 31.5 FG%, 25.7 3PT% (9-for-35)

SMU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/4/2023 UAPB L 78-76 Moody Coliseum
12/14/2023 @ Louisiana Tech W 69-53 Thomas Assembly Center
12/18/2023 Sam Houston W 69-64 Moody Coliseum
12/21/2023 Air Force - Moody Coliseum
12/30/2023 @ South Florida - Yuengling Center
1/4/2024 Florida Atlantic - Moody Coliseum

