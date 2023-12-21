How to Watch the Stars vs. Canucks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Vancouver Canucks (22-9-2) will visit the Dallas Stars (18-8-4) -- who've won three straight on home ice -- on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.
The Stars-Canucks matchup can be seen on BSSW and ESPN+, so tune in to catch the action.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Stars vs. Canucks Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/4/2023
|Canucks
|Stars
|2-0 VAN
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars rank 13th in goals against, allowing 94 total goals (3.1 per game) in league play.
- The Stars' 105 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the sixth-best scoring team in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Stars have gone 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Stars have allowed 3.8 goals per game (38 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.8 goals per game (38 total) during that time.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Joe Pavelski
|30
|13
|16
|29
|25
|12
|51.7%
|Jason Robertson
|30
|10
|18
|28
|20
|20
|-
|Matt Duchene
|29
|10
|17
|27
|13
|15
|56%
|Roope Hintz
|28
|10
|16
|26
|9
|8
|53.5%
|Tyler Seguin
|30
|9
|13
|22
|12
|7
|55.1%
Canucks Stats & Trends
- The Canucks concede just 2.4 goals per game (80 in total), the third-fewest in the NHL.
- The Canucks have scored 125 goals (3.8 per game), tops in the league.
- In their last 10 games, the Canucks have gone 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Canucks have given up 2.3 goals per game (23 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 34 goals during that stretch.
Canucks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|J.T. Miller
|33
|15
|30
|45
|17
|17
|54.2%
|Elias Pettersson
|33
|13
|28
|41
|12
|18
|49.2%
|Quinn Hughes
|33
|9
|32
|41
|24
|18
|-
|Brock Boeser
|33
|23
|14
|37
|12
|12
|40%
|Filip Hronek
|33
|2
|27
|29
|25
|7
|-
