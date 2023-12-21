Tarleton State vs. Tennessee: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 21
The Tennessee Volunteers (8-3) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when hosting the Tarleton State Texans (8-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on SEC Network+.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Tennessee vs. Tarleton State matchup in this article.
Tarleton State vs. Tennessee Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Tarleton State vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tennessee Moneyline
|Tarleton State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Tennessee (-22.5)
|139.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Tennessee (-22.5)
|139.5
|-8000
|+2200
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Tarleton State vs. Tennessee Betting Trends
- Tarleton State has compiled a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this season.
- Tennessee has compiled a 5-5-0 ATS record so far this year.
- A total of six out of the Volunteers' 10 games this season have gone over the point total.
