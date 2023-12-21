Tarleton State vs. Tennessee December 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Tennessee Volunteers (5-3) face the Tarleton State Texans (7-2) at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This contest is available on SEC Network+.
Tarleton State vs. Tennessee Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
Tarleton State Players to Watch
- Kiandre Gaddy: 13.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Jakorie Smith: 15.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Lue Williams: 12.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Emmanuel Innocenti: 6.0 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Devon Barnes: 8.7 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Tennessee Players to Watch
- Dalton Knecht: 19.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Josiah-Jordan James: 11.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jonas Aidoo: 9.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Jordan Gainey: 11.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Santiago Vescovi: 7.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
Tarleton State vs. Tennessee Stat Comparison
|Tennessee Rank
|Tennessee AVG
|Tarleton State AVG
|Tarleton State Rank
|128th
|77.6
|Points Scored
|72.2
|238th
|87th
|66.9
|Points Allowed
|64.3
|48th
|115th
|34.8
|Rebounds
|33.2
|186th
|228th
|8.6
|Off. Rebounds
|11.6
|35th
|94th
|8.5
|3pt Made
|4.9
|343rd
|79th
|15.3
|Assists
|11.3
|303rd
|53rd
|10.0
|Turnovers
|12.6
|235th
