The Tennessee Volunteers (5-3) face the Tarleton State Texans (7-2) at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This contest is available on SEC Network+.

Tarleton State vs. Tennessee Game Information

Tarleton State Players to Watch

  • Kiandre Gaddy: 13.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Jakorie Smith: 15.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Lue Williams: 12.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Emmanuel Innocenti: 6.0 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Devon Barnes: 8.7 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Tennessee Players to Watch

  • Dalton Knecht: 19.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Josiah-Jordan James: 11.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Jonas Aidoo: 9.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.8 BLK
  • Jordan Gainey: 11.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Santiago Vescovi: 7.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Tarleton State vs. Tennessee Stat Comparison

Tennessee Rank Tennessee AVG Tarleton State AVG Tarleton State Rank
128th 77.6 Points Scored 72.2 238th
87th 66.9 Points Allowed 64.3 48th
115th 34.8 Rebounds 33.2 186th
228th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 11.6 35th
94th 8.5 3pt Made 4.9 343rd
79th 15.3 Assists 11.3 303rd
53rd 10.0 Turnovers 12.6 235th

