How to Watch TCU vs. Old Dominion on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Old Dominion Monarchs (3-6) will be attempting to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the TCU Horned Frogs (8-1) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
TCU vs. Old Dominion Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV: ESPN
TCU Stats Insights
- The Horned Frogs make 50.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.6 percentage points higher than the Monarchs have allowed to their opponents (43.8%).
- TCU has an 8-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.8% from the field.
- The Horned Frogs are the 76th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Monarchs sit at 246th.
- The Horned Frogs put up 87.4 points per game, 13 more points than the 74.4 the Monarchs allow.
- TCU is 8-0 when scoring more than 74.4 points.
TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- TCU posted 77.9 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 72.4 points per game in away games, a difference of 5.5 points per contest.
- Defensively the Horned Frogs played better at home last year, surrendering 63.5 points per game, compared to 76.3 on the road.
- When it comes to three-pointers, TCU fared better in home games last season, making 5.4 threes per game with a 30.2% three-point percentage, compared to 5 threes per game and a 28.5% three-point percentage in road games.
TCU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Georgetown
|W 84-83
|Capital One Arena
|12/9/2023
|Clemson
|L 74-66
|Coca-Cola Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|Arizona State
|W 79-59
|Dickies Arena
|12/21/2023
|Old Dominion
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|1/1/2024
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Kansas
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
