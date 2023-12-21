The Old Dominion Monarchs (3-6) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the TCU Horned Frogs (8-1) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center as big, 14.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 5:30 PM ET on ESPNU. The over/under for the matchup is set at 147.5.

TCU vs. Old Dominion Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under TCU -14.5 147.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

TCU Betting Records & Stats

TCU's nine games this season have gone over this contest's total of 147.5 points four times.

TCU has an average point total of 153.7 in its contests this year, 6.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Horned Frogs have put together a 4-5-0 record against the spread.

TCU has entered the game as favorites three times this season and won twice.

The Horned Frogs have not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -1400.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that TCU has a 93.3% chance to win.

TCU vs. Old Dominion Over/Under Stats

Games Over 147.5 % of Games Over 147.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total TCU 4 44.4% 87.4 156.8 66.2 140.6 151.8 Old Dominion 4 57.1% 69.4 156.8 74.4 140.6 140.4

Additional TCU Insights & Trends

The Horned Frogs average 13 more points per game (87.4) than the Monarchs give up (74.4).

When TCU puts up more than 74.4 points, it is 4-4 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

TCU vs. Old Dominion Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) TCU 4-5-0 3-3 4-5-0 Old Dominion 2-5-0 1-0 5-2-0

TCU vs. Old Dominion Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

TCU Old Dominion 13-4 Home Record 12-4 4-7 Away Record 6-5 8-8-0 Home ATS Record 8-6-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 77.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 67.9 72.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.9 9-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-11-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.