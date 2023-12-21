Texas Southern vs. Samford: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 21
The Samford Bulldogs (10-2) aim to extend a 10-game winning streak when they visit the Texas Southern Tigers (1-8) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Health & PE Arena. The game airs on YouTube.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Samford vs. Texas Southern matchup.
Texas Southern vs. Samford Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Health & PE Arena in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: YouTube
Texas Southern vs. Samford Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Samford Moneyline
|Texas Southern Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Samford (-6.5)
|153.5
|-275
|+220
|FanDuel
|Samford (-5.5)
|153.5
|-280
|+220
Texas Southern vs. Samford Betting Trends
- Texas Southern has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
- The Tigers have been an underdog by 6.5 points or more seven times this season, and covered the spread in three of those matchups.
- Samford has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
- Bulldogs games have gone over the point total six out of 10 times this season.
