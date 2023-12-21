Texas Southern vs. Samford December 21 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Southern Tigers (0-7) will play the Samford Bulldogs (7-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.
Texas Southern vs. Samford Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Texas Southern Players to Watch
- Jonathan Cisse: 7.4 PTS, 2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Kehlin Farooq: 6.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- PJ Henry: 12.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jahmar Young Jr.: 5.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Deon Stroud: 5.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
Samford Players to Watch
- Achor Achor: 15.7 PTS, 7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.6 BLK
- A.J. Staton-McCray: 12 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Rylan Jones: 8.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jaden Campbell: 10.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jermaine Marshall: 12 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
Texas Southern vs. Samford Stat Comparison
|Texas Southern Rank
|Texas Southern AVG
|Samford AVG
|Samford Rank
|361st
|55.9
|Points Scored
|87.8
|10th
|310th
|77.1
|Points Allowed
|73.9
|250th
|216th
|32.4
|Rebounds
|34.8
|114th
|162nd
|9.4
|Off. Rebounds
|10.7
|78th
|285th
|6.1
|3pt Made
|10
|15th
|359th
|9
|Assists
|19.7
|7th
|128th
|11.3
|Turnovers
|13.8
|307th
