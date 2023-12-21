The UT Arlington Mavericks (6-4) are heavy underdogs (+13.5) as they attempt to break a three-game road slide when they take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders (8-2) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at United Supermarkets Arena. The game airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total is 144.5 for the matchup.

UT Arlington vs. Texas Tech Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Lubbock, Texas

Venue: United Supermarkets Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas Tech -13.5 144.5

Mavericks Betting Records & Stats

UT Arlington has combined with its opponents to score more than 144.5 points in seven of eight games this season.

UT Arlington's games this year have had a 147.6-point total on average, 3.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

UT Arlington has a 6-2-0 record against the spread this year.

UT Arlington was defeated in both of the contests it has played as underdogs this season.

The Mavericks have been at least a +725 moneyline underdog two times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

UT Arlington has an implied victory probability of 12.1% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

UT Arlington vs. Texas Tech Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas Tech 4 44.4% 75.6 151.5 65.5 137.2 137.1 UT Arlington 7 87.5% 75.9 151.5 71.7 137.2 143.9

Additional UT Arlington Insights & Trends

The Mavericks score an average of 75.9 points per game, 10.4 more points than the 65.5 the Red Raiders allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 65.5 points, UT Arlington is 6-1 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

UT Arlington vs. Texas Tech Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas Tech 4-5-0 2-2 4-5-0 UT Arlington 6-2-0 1-1 6-2-0

UT Arlington vs. Texas Tech Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Texas Tech UT Arlington 11-6 Home Record 6-8 3-7 Away Record 4-9 5-10-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 7-4-0 77.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.9 66.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.5 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-3-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

