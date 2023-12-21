Thursday's game that pits the UTSA Roadrunners (5-6) versus the Army Black Knights (2-9) at UTSA Convocation Center has a projected final score of 75-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UTSA, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM on December 21.

The matchup has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UTSA vs. Army Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: UTSA Convocation Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UTSA vs. Army Score Prediction

Prediction: UTSA 75, Army 69

Spread & Total Prediction for UTSA vs. Army

Computer Predicted Spread: UTSA (-6.0)

UTSA (-6.0) Computer Predicted Total: 144.0

UTSA has a 3-7-0 record against the spread this season compared to Army, who is 5-5-0 ATS. The Roadrunners are 7-3-0 and the Black Knights are 3-7-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UTSA Performance Insights

The Roadrunners have a -11 scoring differential, putting up 78.8 points per game (95th in college basketball) and giving up 79.8 (343rd in college basketball).

UTSA averages 41.1 rebounds per game (37th in college basketball) compared to the 40.1 of its opponents.

UTSA knocks down 2.3 more threes per contest than the opposition, 10.0 (25th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.7.

The Roadrunners rank 207th in college basketball by averaging 93.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 297th in college basketball, allowing 95.1 points per 100 possessions.

UTSA has come up short in the turnover battle by 1.8 turnovers per game, committing 11.1 (118th in college basketball action) while forcing 9.3 (349th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.