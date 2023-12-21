UTSA vs. Army December 21 Tickets & Start Time
The UTSA Roadrunners (4-4) play the Army Black Knights (2-7) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
UTSA vs. Army Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other UTSA Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UTSA Players to Watch
- Christian Tucker: 12.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 6.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dre Fuller Jr.: 11.8 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Carlton Linguard: 8.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Adante' Holiman: 11.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Trey Edmonds: 8.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Army Players to Watch
- Josh Scovens: 10.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Ryan Curry: 9.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Blake Barker: 8.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Abe Johnson: 4.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Charlie Peterson: 5.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
UTSA vs. Army Stat Comparison
|UTSA Rank
|UTSA AVG
|Army AVG
|Army Rank
|120th
|78.1
|Points Scored
|60.1
|357th
|350th
|82.4
|Points Allowed
|63.7
|40th
|41st
|37.5
|Rebounds
|31.1
|269th
|68th
|10.9
|Off. Rebounds
|8.7
|219th
|94th
|8.5
|3pt Made
|7.9
|147th
|162nd
|13.6
|Assists
|12.6
|230th
|128th
|11.3
|Turnovers
|12.1
|201st
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.