Friday's game between the No. 10 Baylor Bears (9-2) and Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-11) at Ferrell Center has a projected final score of 87-56 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Baylor, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on December 22.

There is no line set for the game.

Baylor vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Waco, Texas Venue: Ferrell Center

Baylor vs. Mississippi Valley State Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 87, Mississippi Valley State 56

Spread & Total Prediction for Baylor vs. Mississippi Valley State

Computer Predicted Spread: Baylor (-30.6)

Baylor (-30.6) Computer Predicted Total: 143.6

Baylor has put together a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Mississippi Valley State is 4-7-0. The Bears are 6-3-0 and the Delta Devils are 2-9-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Baylor Performance Insights

The Bears average 86.7 points per game (13th in college basketball) while giving up 70.4 per outing (169th in college basketball). They have a +180 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 16.3 points per game.

Baylor comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 8.0 boards. It is grabbing 37.3 rebounds per game (155th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 29.3 per outing.

Baylor hits 8.7 three-pointers per game (80th in college basketball) at a 42.3% rate (second-best in college basketball), compared to the 6.0 per game its opponents make at a 31.1% rate.

The Bears record 109.0 points per 100 possessions (seventh in college basketball), while giving up 88.5 points per 100 possessions (148th in college basketball).

Baylor has committed 12.1 turnovers per game (202nd in college basketball play) while forcing 12.0 (191st in college basketball).

