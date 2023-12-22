Baylor vs. Mississippi Valley State December 22 Tickets & Start Time
The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-9) meet the Baylor Bears (9-0) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Ferrell Center. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
Baylor vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 22
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Baylor Players to Watch
- Rayj Dennis: 14.2 PTS, 4 REB, 6.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Yves Missi: 10 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.2 BLK
- Ja'Kobe Walter: 14.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jalen Bridges: 11.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Jayden Nunn: 10.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
Mississippi Valley State Players to Watch
- Rayquan Brown: 15.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Donovan Sanders: 10.7 PTS, 3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Arecko Gipson: 9.6 PTS, 4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Danny Washington: 3.6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Walter Hamilton: 2.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
Baylor vs. Mississippi Valley State Stat Comparison
|Baylor Rank
|Baylor AVG
|Mississippi Valley State AVG
|Mississippi Valley State Rank
|7th
|91.1
|Points Scored
|49.7
|363rd
|106th
|67.6
|Points Allowed
|83
|351st
|59th
|40
|Rebounds
|28.1
|360th
|26th
|12.3
|Off. Rebounds
|7
|324th
|53rd
|9.1
|3pt Made
|3.3
|360th
|43rd
|16.7
|Assists
|7
|363rd
|129th
|11.3
|Turnovers
|14.1
|325th
