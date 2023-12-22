Galveston County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Galveston County, Texas today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available below.
Galveston County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hitchcock High School at Ball High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Galveston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
