The Houston Christian Huskies (2-8) aim to break a six-game road losing skid at the Texas A&M Aggies (7-4) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Houston Christian vs. Texas A&M Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

Reed Arena in College Station, Texas TV: SECN

Houston Christian Stats Insights

The Huskies have shot at a 42.1% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points fewer than the 42.9% shooting opponents of the Aggies have averaged.

This season, Houston Christian has a 2-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42.9% from the field.

The Huskies are the 31st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Aggies sit at first.

The Huskies' 71.4 points per game are only 2.3 more points than the 69.1 the Aggies allow to opponents.

Houston Christian is 2-2 when it scores more than 69.1 points.

Houston Christian Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 Houston Christian is averaging 32.3 more points per game at home (90.8) than away (58.5).

The Huskies allow 75.5 points per game at home, and 89.0 away.

Houston Christian knocks down more 3-pointers at home (5.0 per game) than on the road (3.3). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (28.2%) than on the road (22.2%).

Houston Christian Upcoming Schedule