Jim Wells County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 2:33 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Jim Wells County, Texas. To know how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jim Wells County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Orange Grove High School at London High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Corpus Chrisiti, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.