Mavericks vs. Rockets December 22 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Southwest Division foes battle when the Houston Rockets (10-9) welcome in the Dallas Mavericks (13-8) at Toyota Center, beginning on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. It's the second matchup between the squads this season.
Mavericks vs. Rockets Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 22
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Space City Home Network, BSSW
Mavericks Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Luka Doncic gets the Mavericks 31.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 8.7 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- The Mavericks are receiving 23 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game from Kyrie Irving this year.
- The Mavericks are getting 8.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Dereck Lively this season.
- Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 16.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He is making 42.4% of his shots from the field and 38.4% from 3-point range, with 3.5 treys per contest (fourth in NBA).
- The Mavericks are receiving 10.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Derrick Jones Jr. this season.
Rockets Players to Watch
- Alperen Sengun averages 20.8 points, 9.1 boards and 5.7 assists per game, shooting 54.2% from the field.
- Fred VanVleet posts 16.7 points, 4.1 boards and 8.7 assists per game, shooting 38.4% from the field and 38.1% from downtown with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game (ninth in NBA).
- Jalen Green posts 19.1 points, 4.6 boards and 3.1 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Jabari Smith Jr. averages 12.7 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- Dillon Brooks puts up 13.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. Defensively he averages 1 steal and 0.1 blocks.
Mavericks vs. Rockets Stat Comparison
|Rockets
|Mavericks
|110.3
|Points Avg.
|119.9
|106.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|116.7
|46.8%
|Field Goal %
|47.1%
|36.2%
|Three Point %
|37.2%
