Southwest Division foes battle when the Houston Rockets (10-9) welcome in the Dallas Mavericks (13-8) at Toyota Center, beginning on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. It's the second matchup between the squads this season.

Mavericks vs. Rockets Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 22

Friday, December 22 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Space City Home Network, BSSW

Mavericks Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Luka Doncic gets the Mavericks 31.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 8.7 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

The Mavericks are receiving 23 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game from Kyrie Irving this year.

The Mavericks are getting 8.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Dereck Lively this season.

Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 16.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He is making 42.4% of his shots from the field and 38.4% from 3-point range, with 3.5 treys per contest (fourth in NBA).

The Mavericks are receiving 10.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Derrick Jones Jr. this season.

Rockets Players to Watch

Alperen Sengun averages 20.8 points, 9.1 boards and 5.7 assists per game, shooting 54.2% from the field.

Fred VanVleet posts 16.7 points, 4.1 boards and 8.7 assists per game, shooting 38.4% from the field and 38.1% from downtown with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game (ninth in NBA).

Jalen Green posts 19.1 points, 4.6 boards and 3.1 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Jabari Smith Jr. averages 12.7 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Dillon Brooks puts up 13.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. Defensively he averages 1 steal and 0.1 blocks.

Mavericks vs. Rockets Stat Comparison

Rockets Mavericks 110.3 Points Avg. 119.9 106.8 Points Allowed Avg. 116.7 46.8% Field Goal % 47.1% 36.2% Three Point % 37.2%

