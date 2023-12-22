The Rice Owls (6-6) will be trying to continue a four-game home winning run when squaring off against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (6-5) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Tudor Fieldhouse. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Rice vs. Louisiana Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas

Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Rice Stats Insights

This season, the Owls have a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.7% lower than the 46.6% of shots the Ragin' Cajuns' opponents have made.

Rice is 5-0 when it shoots better than 46.6% from the field.

The Owls are the 117th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Ragin' Cajuns sit at 336th.

The 74.4 points per game the Owls score are only 2.8 more points than the Ragin' Cajuns allow (71.6).

Rice is 5-2 when scoring more than 71.6 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Rice Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Rice put up 81.1 points per game at home last year, compared to 72.2 points per game on the road, a difference of 8.9 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Owls ceded 73.8 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 79.5.

When playing at home, Rice made 0.4 more treys per game (9.2) than in road games (8.8). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (36.8%) compared to on the road (34.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rice Upcoming Schedule